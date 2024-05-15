Landscaping rules delay Edison Park grocery store project, as efforts made to save parking spaces 

by BRIAN NADIG

A permit to start the interior demolition of the former Happy Foods grocery store at 6783 N. Northwest Hwy. in Edison Park was issued last month, while a permit for the buildout of the new EP Market on the site has been pending since December.

At issue is the approval of a landscaping plan, which regulates the location of fencing, planters, trees and other green space elements.

Under city rules fencing might have to be as much as about 8 feet from the property line, reducing the size of a parking lot, according 41st Ward Alderman Anthony Napolitano’s chief of staff Chris Vittorio. These rules can be triggered when new buildings are being constructed or existing ones, as in this case, are going through major renovations.

“They would lose a lot of parking,” he said, adding green space requirements would take away additional spaces.

“They want to keep the parking (approximately three dozen spaces) as it is, so they had to get creative,” Vittorio said.

The city Department of Planning and Development allows for construction permit applicants to negotiate alternatives, including the placement of planter boxes next to the building instead of in the parking lot and the planting of trees in the parkway, Vittorio said. Efforts also are being made to include some landscape elements in the parking lot without reducing the total number of spaces, he added.

The issuance of the interior demolition permit will allow for preparation work to start prior to these main permit being issued, Vittorio said. It is estimated that the final permit could be issued in a few weeks and that the build out of the new store could be completed before the end of summer, he said.

The permit calls for new accessible bathrooms, a new bakery, a cafe, a taqueria, a new drop ceiling with LED lights and new plumbing, electrical and mechanical system.

The Happy Foods on Northwest Highway closed in 2022.

The site was home to Edison Park Foods until Dick Taylor, then-owner of Happy Foods Edgebrook, purchased it in 1990. The Happy Foods at 6415 N. Central Ave. remains open.

The EP Market will be located across from a planned 82-unit apartment complex at 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., where the former M.J. Suerth Funeral Home will be demolished. The project’s developer also owns the former Happy Foods site, which is being leased to the store’s future operators.

(photo by Rob Mandik)