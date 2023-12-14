by BRIAN NADIG

Lifelong Sauganash area resident Donald R. Savage, a member of the Chicago 16-inch Softball Hall of Fame, passed away at age 106 on Monday, Dec. 11.

Known by some as the “Mayor of Tripp” in reference to the street where he lived, Mr. Savage served as a head usher at the Queen of All Saints Parish for decades and worked at Gateway Erectors for about 70 years.

“Don Savage has been a member of a 16-inch softball team for 78 years, from 1935 to the end of the 2013 season. His teams have won more than 40 championships, and Don has played in or managed in approximately 35 senior leagues at parks throughout Chicago and the suburbs,” the hall of fame wrote several years ago on its Web site.

In 1973, his team was a player short and he had to play with his right wrist in a cast, getting two hits and a walk, according to the hall of fame.

It adds, “Don has been running a golf tournament out of Mozart Park for 67 years. It started in 1946 with his softball players and has grown each year. He is also a member of the ‘Ye Old Has-Bens Club’ that meets annually at Hawthorne Park. He has organized many trips to Notre Dame and Bears football games and Cubs games.

“For 15 years he has participated in the Six-County Senior Games and the Chicago Senior Games, winning over 150 awards in various sports and competitions.”

He attended Saint Philomena Elementary School and Kelvyn Park High School, according to the hall of fame.

Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home released the following:

He was the beloved husband of the late Theresa, nee Hofbauer. loving father of Ginny (Jim) Warner and Peggy (the late Lou) Schumacher. Cherished grandfather of 6 and great-grandfather of 11. Very dear friend of Mary Ann Schoendorff. Don was preceded in death by his brothers Richard (Eleanor), William (Theresa) and Walter Savage. Fond uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave. The funeral is Wednesday, Dec. 20, 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home for 10 a.m. Mass at Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N. Sauganash Ave. Interment All Saints Cemetery. For more information, call 773-736-3833.