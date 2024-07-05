Mail, packages reported stolen from postal vehicles in Portage-Jefferson Park area

Mail and packages were reported stolen Monday, July 1, from U.S. Postal Service vehicles, including incidents in the Portage-Jefferson Park area on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

“In the following incidents two (male) subjects park in the vicinity of an unoccupied USPS vehicle. Both subjects exit their vehicle and proceed to break the passenger window removing mail and packages.

“Both offenders then re-enter a white SUV and flee the scene making good their escape.

“Incident dates and locations: 4300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on July 1, 2024, at 4:05- 4:20 p.m., 6300 block of West Strong Avenue on July 1, 2024, at 4:21 p.m. and 900 block of South Mayfield Avenue on July 1, 2024, at 5:45 p.m.,” a Chicago Police Department news release said.

One of the subjects was last seen wearing an orange-hooded sweatshirt, and the other a black-hooded sweatshirt, according to police. Both wore face masks and blue plastic gloves, and the race of the subjects was unknown, police said.