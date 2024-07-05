Mail, packages reported stolen from postal vehicles in Portage-Jefferson Park area
Mail and packages were reported stolen Monday, July 1, from U.S. Postal Service vehicles, including incidents in the Portage-Jefferson Park area on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.
“In the following incidents two (male) subjects park in the vicinity of an unoccupied USPS vehicle. Both subjects exit their vehicle and proceed to break the passenger window removing mail and packages.
“Both offenders then re-enter a white SUV and flee the scene making good their escape.
“Incident dates and locations: 4300 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on July 1, 2024, at 4:05- 4:20 p.m., 6300 block of West Strong Avenue on July 1, 2024, at 4:21 p.m. and 900 block of South Mayfield Avenue on July 1, 2024, at 5:45 p.m.,” a Chicago Police Department news release said.
One of the subjects was last seen wearing an orange-hooded sweatshirt, and the other a black-hooded sweatshirt, according to police. Both wore face masks and blue plastic gloves, and the race of the subjects was unknown, police said.
- Jefferson Park Songwriters to perform at Jeff Fest, as the group provides a forum for new, veteran writers The Jefferson Park Songwriters Group will have a strong presence at the annual Jeff Fest on July 12-14, with member Buzz Hunter performing on the Jefferson Park Forward Community Stage on Saturday and others...
- Edgebrook businesses among those reported burglarized on July 4by BRIAN NADIG Several businesses, including two in Edgebrook and another in Gladstone Park, were reported burglarized during the early morning Thursday, July 4, in the 16th (Jefferson Park) District, according to Chicago police....
- Mail, packages reported stolen from postal vehicles in Portage-Jefferson Park areaMail and packages were reported stolen Monday, July 1, from U.S. Postal Service vehicles, including incidents in the Portage-Jefferson Park area on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police. “In the following incidents two...
- Mulligan Ave. dedication honors memory of ‘Topper,’ a police officer who also worked at Taft HS by BRIAN NADIG Alderman Nicholas Sposato (38th) held a honorary street dedication last month in the 4500 block of North Mulligan Avenue in memory of Ronald C. “Topper” Topczewski, who was the former president...
- Suspect charged with allegedly committing armed robberies while on a bike A man has been charged with two felony counts of armed robbery in connection with incidents in which he allegedly rode a bicycle up to people, displayed a handgun and took their belongings in...