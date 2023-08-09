Man arrested in connection with recent slashing of tires in Jefferson Park on Chicago’s NW Side

A man was arrested at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, after officers reportedly saw him slash the tires of a parked vehicle in the 5300 block of West Lawrence Avenue, as police had been on the alert of a man vandalizing vehicles in the Jefferson Park area, according to Chicago police.

In one incident, a vehicle owner reported that he saw a man slash the tires of his vehicle and provided a description of the man to police and followed him along Central Avenue and Linder Avenue until he lost him, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The incident on Lawrence was captured on police observation surveillance footage, according to police.

Tires also were reported slashed in the 5400, 5500 and 5600 blocks of West Windsor Avenue, in the 5400 block of West Leland Avenue, in the 4500 block of North Linder Avenue, in the 5700 block of West Eastwood Avenue and five vehicles’ tires were slashed in the 5400 block of West Wilson Avenue, according to police.

The suspect, who was identified by police as Michael Azo, age 24, of the 4500 block of North Linder Avenue, was charged with two counts of criminal damage to property and one count of possession of a weapon, police said.