by BRIAN NADIG

A man who has been arrested about a dozen times in Chicago since 2015 was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the April 24 fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man while he was driving on Cicero Avenue in the Sauganash and Forest Glen area, according to Chicago police.

The suspect, who was identified by police as Hernan Saucedo, age 26, of the 6800 block of West Diversey Avenue, has faced multiple gun- and drug-related charges since he was 18-years-old, according to the Chicago Police Department’s Web site.

One of his previous arrests occurred last month in the 2600 block of North Narragansett Avenue, and he was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance in connection with that incident, police said.

In the fatal shooting on Cicero, Saucedo was identified as one of the participants and was arrested on Monday, June 12, at or near the Cook County Criminal Courts Building, 2650 S. California Ave., police said. He is due in Central Bond Court on Thursday, June 15.

The shooting incident involved two vehicles and occurred at about 4:45 a.m. Monday, April 24, in the 5500 to 5700 blocks of North Cicero Avenue, police said.

One of the drivers sustained gunshot wounds to his neck, left cheek and left temple but continued to drive south on Cicero until the Jeep Grand Cherokee he was in crashed into a parked vehicle in the 5300 block of Cicero, police said. The driver, who officers described as non-responsive, was pronounced on the scene, police said.

The Jeep and a license plate on it were reported stolen, police said.

A passenger in the Jeep reportedly fled after the crash, but he was later identified and questioned by detectives, police said. The passenger was not shot in the incident, police said.

The shots reportedly came from the other vehicle, police said. Casings from an assault rifle and a pistol were found on Cicero, police said.

Detectives viewed surveillance camera footage from the area, police said.

Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th) issued the following statement shortly after the shooting:

“I am infuriated and disgusted by the gun violence that continues to plague our city. I partner with the Chicago Police Department and our local police districts to install police observation device cameras and license plate readers at strategic locations, including the intersection of Peterson and Cicero off the expressway, and across the ward to help prevent and solve crimes.”

The man who was shot was identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office as Christopher Kudlik.