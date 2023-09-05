A man in his late 20s was walking to a vehicle at about 11:40 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, in the 6300 block of West Catalpa Avenue in the Jefferson Park area when he heard shots and felt pain, discovering that he had been shot in his right leg and groin, according to Chicago police.

He was transported to Lutheran General Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The man is believed to have just left a party prior to the shooting, and detectives are looking into whether the party is related to the shooting, police said. No arrests have been reported.

There have been 8 shootings in the 16th District this year, three fewer than around the same time last year.