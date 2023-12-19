A man was taken into custody a short time after he reportedly robbed at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, the Huntington Bank, 4930 N. Milwaukee Ave., in Jefferson Park, according to Chicago police.

A worker at the bank reported that the man was inquiring about opening a bank account when he presented a cardboard note announcing a robbery, according to police. The man left after he was given about $3,900, police said.

A tracking device was with the money, and officers were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle, which included another occupant, near the intersection of Irving Park Road and Narragansett Avenue, police said.

The suspect was arrested, and the FBI is investigating the reported robbery, police said. Charges were pending.