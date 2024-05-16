Man shot in Jefferson Park neighborhood where last month 12- and 13-year-olds robbed at gunpoint
A 22-year-old man went outside after hearing a loud disturbance, and once outside, he was shot at by a male offender who then fled in a white sedan at about 2:40 a.m.
Thursday, May 16, in the 5900 block of West Eastwood Avenue in Jefferson Park, according to Chicago police.
The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where he is listed in fair condition, police said.
A responding officer placed a tourniquet on the man’s leg, police said.
There is no one in custody, and Area Five Detectives are investigating, police said.
The incident occurred near where a group of 12- and 13-year-olds recently were robbed at gunpoint while playing basketball in an alley in the 5900 block of West Leland Avenue, not far from Prussing School.
