Mariano’s at 5353 N. Elston would be sold as part of Kroger-Albertsons merger 

by BRIAN NADIG

The Mariano’s Fresh Market grocery store at 5353 N. Elston Ave. in the Jefferson Park/Forest Glen area would be sold as part of the Kroger-Albertsons merger plan, although the store is not expected to close but could be rebranded.

In Illinois, 35 Jewel-Osco and Mariano’s stores would be among the more than 500 supermarkets nationwide that Kroger and Albertsons would sell to C&S Wholesale Grocers, whose brands include Piggly Wiggly and Grand Union.

Also included in the sale would be the Mariano’s at 1900 S. Cumberland Ave. in Park Ridge and 3358 W. Touhy Ave. in Skokie.

"We have reached an agreement with C&S for an updated divestiture package that maintains Kroger’s commitments to customers, associates and communities, addresses concerns raised by regulators and will further ensure that C&S can successfully operate the divested stores as they are operated today," Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s Chairman and CEO, said in April.

He added, “Importantly, the updated divestiture plan continues to ensure no stores will close as a result of the merger and that all frontline associates will remain employed, all existing collective bargaining greements will continue, and associates will continue to receive industry-leading health care and pension benefits alongside bargained-for wages. Our proposed merger with Albertsons will bring lower prices and more choices to more customers and secure the long-term future of unionized grocery jobs."

The Kroger-Albertsons merger plan was first announced about two years ago but was delayed over concerns expressed by regulators that the merger would reduce competition and lead to higher food prices. As a result, Kroger and Albertsons have to sell more stores if they hope to gain approval of the merger. The Federal Trade Commission and several states are suing to block the initial deal.

A total of about 400 stores were going to be sold to C&S, but under the revised divestiture plan, the number would increase to 579. C&S reportedly would pay Kroger $2.9 billion for those stores. It is not clear if and when the sold-off stores would be rebranded to conform with the C&S existing brands or possibly new ones.

The Elston Ave. store opened about 12 years ago.

The following is a list of stores that would be sold: https://assets.website-files.com/63128e32f4c52f8fbaea44ef/668d4f8e506219a28cf72800_Planned%20Divestiture%20Locations.pdf#page6

The full list was released on July 9.