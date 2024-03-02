Meet the Mendro family: 3 generations of Eagle Scouts in Jefferson Park

by BRIAN NADIG

Three generations of the Mendro family are Eagle Scouts from Boy Scout Troop 979 at the Congregational Church of Jefferson Park, 5320 W. Giddings St.

Dylan Mendro, a senior at Taft High School, joined the family tradition earlier this year after he completed his Eagle Scout Project, which was organizing a blood drive at the church. His father Jimmy became an Eagle Scout in 1988 and Jimmy’s father Don earned the rank in 1963.

And the Eagle Scout list continues for the Mendro family: Don’s brother Al in 1966 and his brother Bob in 1961 and Don’s other two sons, Ty in 1990 and Steve in 1992.

“A total of seven Eagles in the family,” said Don Mendro, who is a former assistant principal and football coach at Steinmetz High School. Jimmy is a Chicago fire lieutenant.

Since 1954 — when longtime Jefferson Park resident Russ Gremel (who passed away at age 99 in 2018) started to lead the troop — it has had 205 Eagle Scouts.

Don said that the troop played an important role in his life. “It was a second family. … We’d go on hikes and to campsites three, four times a year,” he said. He added that alumni get together on a regular basis and play basketball and volunteer for the troop.