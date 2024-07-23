Milwaukee Ave. at Kilbourn reopens to traffic, but Grayland Station work expected to continue into 2025

by BRIAN NADIG

Milwaukee Avenue at Kilbourn Avenue reopened to traffic in both directions for the first time in about two years following delays with the reconstruction of the Grayland Metra Station and bridge in Old Irving Park.

More than 80 percent of the $38 million project was completed as of June, but the entire project is not expected to be completed until the spring of 2025, according to a Metra spokesperson.

Rebuilding the platforms at the station is among the remaining items. Intermittent lane closings are possible during the remaining work, but there should be no full closure of the roadway under the bridge, the spokesperson said.

Alderwoman Ruth Cruz (30th) recently called for a public hearing on the project, whose delays have caused traffic problems in the surrounding neighborhood. Residents also have been upset about early morning noise from the work and other problems, including reports of houses shaking due to the drilling.

Metra is replacing the bridge that carries the Milwaukee District North Line over Milwaukee with a new bridge with new abutments. Grayland Station, just south of the bridge, is being rebuilt with longer platforms, new public address equipment, visual information signs, shelters with on-demand heat on each side, new lighting, and new stairs and ramps, making it ADA-compliant.

The project is being funded with $15 million from the Federal Transit Administration, $17.8 million from the Federal Railroad Administration, $2.3 million from Canadian Pacific and $2.9 million in other Metra funding.