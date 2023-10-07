Mixed-use development with up to total of 80 units proposed for M.J. Suerth funeral home site in Edison Park

by BRIAN NADIG

Two mixed-use buildings, each with first-floor commercial and up to 40 residential units on the upper floors and 30 to 40 indoor parking spaces, is being proposed for the M. J. Suerth Funeral Home site, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., in Edison Park.

The 41st Ward Zoning Advisory Committee will discuss the proposal at its meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at Olympia Park fieldhouse, 6566 N. Avondale Ave.

The proposal calls for B3-5 zoning, the densest for a neighborhood business district. The committee’s votes serve as a recommendation to Alderman Anthony Napolitano.

It has not been decided if the residential units would be rental or condominium, Napolitano’s chief of staff Chris Vittorio said.

Some developers have said in recent years financing for condo projects can be difficult to obtain.