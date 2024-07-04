Mulligan Ave. dedication honors memory of ‘Topper,’ a police officer who also worked at Taft HS  

by BRIAN NADIG

Alderman Nicholas Sposato (38th) held a honorary street dedication last month in the 4500 block of North Mulligan Avenue in memory of Ronald C. “Topper” Topczewski, who was the former president emeritus of the Polish American Police Association.

Mr. Topczewski, an army veteran who died at age 84 in 2023, worked for 32 years as a Chicago police officer and then worked for about 20 years as a security guard at Taft High School.

He attended Holy Trinity grade school and then Holy Trinity High School, where he played basketball and other sports.

“Ronald never missed a chance to play organized basketball in leagues through the city or within the department. Ronald was old school in that he played handball for 30 years, every Tuesday and Friday on top of playing in two to three basketball games a week.

“In addition he always found time to be the coach for (his sons) Bryan and Charlie’s basketball teams at Saint Roberts and Norwood Park,” stated his biography on the Skaja Funeral Home Web site.

The “Ronald ‘Topper’ Topczewski honorary way” street sign hangs at the Mulligan-Sunnyside intersection in the Dunham Park area neighborhood.