National Veterans Art Museum exhibit reflects sculptor’s life as medic, escape from communism
by BRIAN NADIG
An exhibit by sculptor and former military medic Steven Luu will be featured through Dec. 13 at the National Veterans Art Museum, 4041 N. Milwaukee Ave.
A public reception honoring Luu and his artwork will be held at the museum from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 27. The exhibit is called “A Path to Healing and Transformation” and is curated by Gloria Dai.
On his website, Luu describes his artwork as “a vessel for my healing. During my childhood, unlike many other kids with beautiful and happy memories, I endured hardship, poverty under communism and the unforgiving sea during our escape from Vietnam.
“I was less than eight years old when I had to help push corpses of starved people off the boat to prevent contamination. And the theme of death continued traveling with me beyond my childhood. As a U.S. military medic, I provided lifesaving to fallen comrades and enemies in dangerous situations. All these tragic encounters made me struggle to understand why I am constantly surrounded by the theme of death.”
His life experiences are reflected in his works.
“The materials I used for my artworks include everyday objects that accompanied me while serving in the military and include industrial materials like concrete, and epoxy resin. Both resin and concrete start as either liquid or dry composite material that must be mixed to activate and transform into a rigid substance that forms an object.
“My artwork is aligned with geometric shapes that are fundamental to me because they give me a sense of order. The organized shapes allow me to resolve the stress and chaos of my trauma. The process of making art becomes the ritual of healing for me,” he said.
Luu earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in theology and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with a concentration in sculpture. He also has participated in several studies with Wright State University and the American Occupational Therapy Association, researching how artwork has evolved and how it has helped veterans recover from post-traumatic stress disorder.
The museum is open noon to 4 p.m.
Tuesdays through Saturdays and is located on the second floor of the Portage Lofts Buildings. Admission in free, but the museum does accept donations.
Plans call for the museum to move next year to 5411 W. Higgins Ave. in Jefferson Park.
More information about the museum is available at www.nvam.org
