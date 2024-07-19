New 16th District Commander Robert Vanna meets District Advisory Committee
by BRIAN NADIG
Robert Vanna, a 30-plus year police veteran, has been named commander of the 16th (Jefferson Park) District.
“We’re all in it together,” Vanna said at the July 18 meeting of the 16th District Advisory Committee.
Vanna said that his career, which includes being a detective, a watch operations lieutenant and commander of the 24th (Rogers Park) District, has taught him to adapt to change and to continually grow into the position.
He said that as commander one of his priorities is to get the most out of the district’s resources. “Do more with less (and) be effective.”
Callers to 911are seeking help and the police are often the only ones who can respond at that time, Vanna said. “Just call us. We should come out and do our job professionally and respectfully,” he said.
Vanna, originally a South-sider who now lives in the 16th District, grew up in a police family. His father served from 1967 to 2002.
“It’s been an incredible job that has given a lot back to my family,” Vanna said. “There are so many great things about Chicago.”
Analyzing statistical data and gathering community feedback will play pivotal roles in how the district combats crime, Vanna said.
Vanna has served as commander of the Office of the Superintendent and as a lieutenant within the Bureau of Patrol.
Most recently he was the commander of the Rogers Park district, calling it a “fantastic, diverse community.”
He also has served as a sergeant in the Bureau of Internal Affairs, Management and Labor Affairs Section and the former 13th District. He holds a master’s degree in Public Administration from the Illinois Institute of Technology and a bachelor’s degree in Speech Communications from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Vanna replaces Heather Daniel, who served as the 16th District commander for about two years and is being reassigned.
