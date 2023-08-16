New Book Joy mural on Devon Ave. celebrates Edgebrook’s love of reading

by BRIAN NADIG

A new mural celebrating the Edgebrook community’s love of reading has been installed outside the New Book Joy, 5512 W. Devon Ave.

The approximately 10-foot tall colorful mural features a stack of books with the words “EDGEBROOK READS” on the side of the bottom book and two flowers, one with a happy face and the other looking sad, sprouting out of the book that sits on top of the pile.

The different expressions on the flowers represent how “reading helps you find your voice,” said store co-owner Connie Obrochta. It’s similar, she said, to the Chicago Public Library’s “Find Your Voice” program that encourages teens to get inspired by reading books and to write their own voice into the conversation.

The mural, which is about 2 1/2 feet wide, was created by artist Rob Moriarty, who teaches art in Cicero at Morton East High School, the same school where New Book Joy co-owner Mandy Genge teaches English. It was painted on pieces of plywood, which were then installed on the side of the building.

“We wanted to give something back to the community,” Obrochta said of the mural. The mural also serves as a “kick off” to community events that the store is planning in collaboration with Everyday Edgebrook, she said.

The store, which open in January, hosts a variety of book clubs and other activities for adults and children in an effort to spark conversations about the books being read. One book club combines walking and talking, Obrochta said.

The store also hosts joint projects with other businesses in Edgebrook.

More information is available at www.newbookjoy.com.