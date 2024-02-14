New meat & fruit market opens in Jefferson Park on Chicago’s NW Side

by BRIAN NADIG

El Milagrito, featuring fresh meats and produce, recently opened at 5960 W. Lawrence Ave. in Jefferson Park.

The site was previously home to European Deli and prior to that Kluza Pharmacy. About a year ago the property was rezoned to B3-1 to accommodate a planned laundromat, but it did not open.

The store includes fruit and vegetable, dairy and meat sections.

Its hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. The store has a parking lot that can be accessed from North Mason Avenue.

Also on the block, a packaged liquor license for Lawrence Food and Liquors Inc. is being sought for 5933-35 W. Lawrence Ave., where Prestige Liquors was located.

In addition, later this year A Taste of the Philippines is opening at 5914 W. Lawrence Ave. and Sunny Village Cafe at 5918 W. Lawrence Ave.

(photos by Rob Mandik)