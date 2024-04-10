New plans call for no basement for planned 9-flat at Irving & Kolmar on Chicago’s NW Side

by BRIAN NADIG

Revised plans for the construction of a nine-flat at 4524 W. Irving Park Road call for the removal of the basement.

A construction permit for the project was issued last June but a second permit application was filed this year that would allow for no basement, according to the city Department of Buildings. The second permit, which was applied for on March 6, is pending.

The planned three-story building would be constructed on a former parking lot at the northeast corner of Irving Park and Kolmar Avenue in the Old Irving Park neighborhood. The development would include nine parking spaces.

To accommodate the project, the property was rezoned on 2021 from C1-1 to B2-3, which allows for residential uses on the ground floor in a business district.