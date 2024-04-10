New plans call for no basement for planned 9-flat at Irving & Kolmar on Chicago’s NW Side
by BRIAN NADIG
Revised plans for the construction of a nine-flat at 4524 W. Irving Park Road call for the removal of the basement.
A construction permit for the project was issued last June but a second permit application was filed this year that would allow for no basement, according to the city Department of Buildings. The second permit, which was applied for on March 6, is pending.
The planned three-story building would be constructed on a former parking lot at the northeast corner of Irving Park and Kolmar Avenue in the Old Irving Park neighborhood. The development would include nine parking spaces.
To accommodate the project, the property was rezoned on 2021 from C1-1 to B2-3, which allows for residential uses on the ground floor in a business district.
- New plans call for no basement for planned 9-flat at Irving & Kolmar on Chicago’s NW Sideby BRIAN NADIG Revised plans for the construction of a nine-flat at 4524 W. Irving Park Road call for the removal of the basement. A construction permit for the project was issued last June...
- Gunman threatens workers at Jefferson Park store, jumps onto rear of fleeing vehicleTwo employees of 7-Eleven, 5037 W. Lawrence Ave., reported that a man threatened them with a gun between about 11:10 p.m. and 11:25 p.m. Thursday, April 4, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police. The employees reported...
- Robberies, carjacking, shootings and bizarre incident at 7-Eleven reported on Northwest Side in 16th, 17th police districtsA woman reported that a man robbed her at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, in the 6200 block of West School Street, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police. The woman reported that...
- Housing shelter at Saint Bartholomew in Portage Park expected to open this monthby BRIAN NADIG At no cost to the city of Chicago, a family housing shelter at the former Saint Bartholomew school and convent in Portage Park on Chicago’s Northwest Side could open in a...
- New developer lined up for 180-unit apartment complex at 6633 N. Milwaukee Ave., Nilesby BRIAN NADIG A new developer is in the works for the construction of 180 high-end apartments at the former Hesco janitorial supply site at 6633 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles, as part of a...