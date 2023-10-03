Nil Tap, Dakota 94 among latest Far NW Side restaurants, bars to close

by BRIAN NADIG

In recent weeks plans have been announced for the closing of at least seven restaurants and bars on the Far Northwest Side, including establishments in Jefferson Park, Edison Park and Edgebrook.

The Nil Tap, 5734 N. Elston Ave, and Dakota 94, 5304 W. Devon Ave., plan to close their doors on Sunday, Oct. 8.

News of these closings follow the shut down last month of the The Curragh, Giordano’s and Que Onda, 6701-09 N. Northwest Hwy., where a daycare is planned. Also in Edison Park, On The Rocks, 6666 N. Northwest Hwy., has shut down.

In Jefferson Park, Galvin’s Public House, 5901 W. Lawrence Ave., recently closed, but it is not clear if the closure is temporary or permanent. The property has been for sale, and, according to the Illinois Liquor Control Commission, Galvin’s does not have a valid state liquor license at this time.

On its Facebook pages, The Nil Tap announced the following:

“After more than 16 years in business, Sunday, October 8th, will be our last day. We’d like to welcome everyone to join us on Sunday and celebrate with drink specials and raffles all day.”

Dakota 94 said the following: “We have loved to serve the community every day, but after COVID, we struggled to stay afloat. We hung in there as long as possible to see if maybe things would turn around, but the time has come that we need to close the doors permanently.

“With a heavy heart, our last day open will be Sunday, October 8th, so stop by, have a drink, and say goodbye and treat yourself to a final Dakota 94 dinner or brunch. Visit your favorite servers past and present and send us off with a bang. It’s truly been an honor and a privilege being your local neighborhood restaurant.

“From our epic kids’ New Year’s bash to baby showers and graduations, we have gotten to know and love so many of you and watched your kids grow up! So, from all of us to you, thank you, Edgebrook, Sauganash, Wildwood, Jeff Park and all the other surrounding communities! It’s been a blast, and we will miss you all dearly.”

The closing of Dakota 94 leaves the Devon-Central business district with one remaining restaurant, City’s Edge at 5310 W. Devon Ave., that also has a full-service bar.

About 15 years ago petition drives were held to change parts of Edgebrook from “dry” to “wet” in order to attract more restaurants to the area, but several that served liquor have closed. They are Mia Figlia, Moher and Al Primo Canto.