Niles plans to buy former Leaning Tower YMCA on Touhy as part of effort to redevelop area 

by BRIAN NADIG

The Village of Niles is planning to purchase the former Leaning Tower YMCA at 6300 W. Touhy Ave. and combine it with a nearby former industrial parcel in an effort to attract a mixed-use development to the area.

The village board of trustees at its March 26 meeting approved a plan calling for the purchase of the 2.5-acre YMCA site, which is located across from Chicago’s Edgebrook/Wildwood community, for $2.1 million.

The village also plans to assume a ground lease for an additional three acres that is owned by the Robert E. Ilg Family Trust and had been used as a walking/running track by the YMCA, which phased out all operations on the site by 2021.

In the 1920s businessman Robert Ilg built a large park, which later included a replica of the Leaning Tower of Pisa, on the property. In the 1960s the family donated some of the land to allow for the construction of the YMCA facility.

The village plans to market the YMCA site along with the former W.W. Grainger property at 7300 N. Melvina Ave., which the village bought in 2019, to developers for a project that could include residential, entertainment and retail uses. Last year the village sold three acres of the 8.6-acre Grainger parcel to Costco for employee parking and a future car wash, which reportedly would be the first Costco car wash in Illinois.

The village now has a due diligence period before it closes on the sale of the YMCA property, village communications and multimedia coordinator Mitchell Johnson said. The YMCA site is located in the Gross Point/Touhy Tax Increment Financing District.

In 2020 the Leaning Tower YMCA permanently closed its membership facilities, and the following year it shut down its housing operations there.

YMCA officials cited the high cost of maintaining their aging facilities combined with dwindling membership and the additional loss of revenue due to the pandemic as the reasons for shutting down all of their Niles operations.

Any possible redevelopment of the YMCA site should not affect the famous 90-year-old half-size replica of the Leaning Tower of Pisa. The village now owns the tower and in 2019 it was placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Several developments are in the works along Touhy in Niles, including the opening of a Crosby’s Kitchen restaurant 6480 W. Touhy Ave. and a marijuana dispensary at 5960 W. Touhy Ave.