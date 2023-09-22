Nine condos proposed for former Lin’s Garden site at Milwaukee & Albion avenues on Chicago’s NW Side

by BRIAN NADIG

A recently filed zoning application calls for the construction of nine condominiums on the former Lin’s Garden Chinese restaurant site at 6558 N. Milwaukee Ave.

The building would be three stories tall, and there would be nine parking spaces in the rear of the 9,900-square-foot parcel, which is vacant.

Plans call for the property to be rezoned from B3-1 to B2-2, which allows for ground-floor residential uses in a business district.

The 41st Ward Zoning Advisory Committee has voted to recommend the project, said Alderman Anthony Napolitano’s chief of staff Chris Vittorio.

In 2015 the committee rejected a five-story proposal for the site.