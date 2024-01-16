Northwest Side’s Konrad’s Liquors robbed as part of an armed robbery spree on Jan. 11

by CYRYL JAKUBOWSKI

Employees of Konrad’s Liquors, 6720 W. Belmont Ave., reported that the business was robbed at about 10:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, during an apparent robbery spree of several liquor stores on the Northwest Side, according to police.

Officers responded to call of an armed robbery and an employee reported being in the back of the store when three masked men armed with silver handguns demanded cash, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Another employee reported opening three registers and the men took about $5,528.33 in total cash and fled on foot, police said. The employees reported they were not hurt, according to police. A getaway vehicle may have been parked near by.

The three men were described as wearing gray, black and blue jackets, and black ski masks and gloves, police said. No other descriptions were given.

Other armed robberies of liquor stores were reported at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at Elston & Kimball Liquor, 3753 North Elston Ave., in the 17th District, at about 9:04 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at Golden Leaf Liquor, 3652 West Irving Park Road, in the 17th Police District, where employees were struck with handguns, and at about 9:30 p.m. the same day at Buy Low Liquors, 3360 W. Montrose Ave., according to police. Another robbery was reported at about 10 p.m. the same day at Extra Value Liquor, 2914 N. Central Ave. in the 25th District, where employees were also struck with handguns, police said.