Oz Animal Hospital proposed for former Mee Mah restaurant in Sauganash 

by BRIAN NADIG

Oz Animal Hospital, which has locations in Lincoln Park and Rogers Park, is seeking to open a third clinic inside the recently closed Mee Mah restaurant at 4032 W. Peterson Ave. in Sauganash on Chicago’s NW Side.

The project would be contingent on rezoning the approximately 10,000-square-foot parcel from B1-1 to C1-1, which allows for animal services.

At the request of Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th), the board of the Sauganash Park Community Association recently reviewed plans for the project and has voiced support for the rezoning.

“We will miss Mee Mah dearly. They provided great service to our community for many years. That said, we prefer an operating business to a vacant storefront and support the zoning change and development,” association board chair Don Morton said. The restaurant closed on Dec. 10 after more than 40 years in business.

The projected operating hours for the animal hospital would be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. The site’s existing one-story building would be retrofitted to accommodate the hospital.

Under the proposal services would include examinations, laser therapy, vaccines, radiology, ultrasound, dentistry, chiropractic care, ophthalmology, surgery, mircrochipping, dermatology, cat boarding, a pharmacy and emergency care.

The hospital provided the following about Oz Owner Dr. Tracey Maione to Nugent’s office:

“Maione … hails from the University of Illinois earning both her bachelor’s degree in pre-veterinary science and her doctorate of veterinary medicine in Urbana-Champaign. She grew up in Chicago and the near north suburbs but has claimed the north side of Chicago as her beloved home with her husband and business partner, Paul Maione.

“Before starting Oz Animal Hospital in late 2014, Dr. Maione was worked at the University of Illinois’ teaching hospital and referral center which tasked her with training future graduates in the field on the most progressive medical practices while working side by side with boarded specialists in internal medicine, behavior, oncology, rehabilitation, and surgery, to afford her patients the latest and best the field has to offer.”