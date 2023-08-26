by BRIAN NADIG

A new eatery featuring build-your-own Brazilian açaí bowls has opened at 6413 N. Kinzua Ave., across from the Edgebrook Metra Station.

Pantera Superfoods owner Fabian Gonzalez said that providing heathy options is the restaurant’s top priority, adding that “we are fully vegan,” with no animal products or artificial food colorings used in the foods. “It’s very healthy stuff,” he said.

Customers can choose among multiple bases, including Brazilian açaí, dragon fruit or jungle coconut, for their bowl, whether one base or mixing in several.

There’s also around 30 toppings to choose from, with no limit on the number in a bowl. “There’s no up-charge” no matter the number of toppings chosen, Gonzalez said.

“At Pantera Superfoods, we believe in the power of food to transform our lives. Our build-your-own Brazilian açaí bowl concept allows each customer to create their own masterpiece, choosing from a range of delicious and nutritious ingredients.

“From antioxidant-rich açaí berries to fresh fruits, granolas and superfood toppings, every bowl is a unique reflection of personal tastes and wellness goals,” Gonzalez told Nadig Newspapers.

There are three sizes of bowls to choose from, starting with the 8 ounce for $8.50.

Kombucha teas and fruit smoothies also are available, and a variety of coffee drinks, including lattes and espressos, will be served starting on Monday, Aug. 28 (10 a.m. ribbon cutting with the Edgebrook-Sauganash Chamber of Commerce) for the grand opening, and plans call for a selection of cold sandwiches to eventually be added to the menu.

Currently Pantera Superfoods has a soft opening, with 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. hours, but those will change on Aug. 28, with an expected opening of 7 a.m. and closing at 3 or 4 p.m. It also will have a later opening time on Saturdays and be closed on Sundays.

As for the restaurant’s name, “Pantera” refers to a panther found in Brazil and “Superfoods” refers to the healthy ingredients used in the bowls and smoothies and the nutrients they provide, Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez also is a co-owner of Cultura Subs in Morton Grove.