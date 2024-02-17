Pedestrian safety concerns in Sauganash raised after student hit by vehicle

by BRIAN NADIG

Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th) is asking the city Department of Transportation to re-examine pedestrian safety along West Peterson Avenue in Sauganash following a Feb. 13 incident in which a local student was struck by a vehicle while crossing Peterson.

“I have spoken to the family of the student who was hit this morning at North Keating Avenue and West Peterson Avenue. I am grateful the student is recovering. “Pedestrians should be able to cross West Peterson Avenue safely, especially students on their way to and from school,” Nugent wrote in a letter to the community.

She added, “Today, February 13, 2024, I submitted a second traffic study (request) to the Chicago Department of Transportation (CDOT) to assess pedestrian safety while crossing West Peterson Avenue between North Cicero Avenue and North Forest Glen Avenue — reiterating that this is a primary route for students to walk to both Sauganash Elementary School and Queen of All Saints School.

“I am asking CDOT again to consider all options to increase safety, including a new traffic signal and/or the removal of crosswalks and signage where there are no traffic signals. While West Peterson Avenue is a state road, the city can recommend improvements that are ultimately approved by the state.”

Copies of the traffic study request have been shared with state Senator Ram Villivalam (D-8) and state Representative Mike Kelly (D-15), according to Nugent.

“In September of 2022, I submitted a traffic study request to review West Peterson Avenue between North Keating and North Knox Avenue. CDOT engineers suggested adding additional signage, a pedestrian refuge island and tree removal to increase sight lines.

“My office worked with the Sauganash School Local School Council (LSC), the Sauganash Community Association and the Chicago Police Department (CPD) to implement new signage, paint crosswalks, and trim trees,” she wrote.

CDOT and the Chicago Public Schools have recommended that students only cross Peterson at either Cicero or Forest Glen due to the traffic signals at those intersections, according to Nugent. The Peterson-Forest Glen intersection also is staffed with a school crossing guard.

“Early last year the LSC and I asked CPS to assess North Kilpatrick Avenue and West Peterson Avenue as a location for an additional crossing guard. The CPS Office of Safety and Security does not recommend students cross at North Kilpatrick Avenue and West Peterson Avenue, so they do not recommend posting a crossing guard at the location either,” Nugent wrote.

“In the interim, I have requested additional special attention from CPD to periodically post officers along West Peterson Avenue.”