(photo by Rob Mandik)

by BRIAN NADIG

Uncertainty surrounds a plan to build a Starbucks Coffee at Addison Street and Long Avenue in Portage Park now that a “for sale” sign recently was posted on the property.

Higher construction costs and changing market conditions have put the project on hold, and other options may be considered, according to a spokesperson for GW Addison Long LLC, the site’s owner.

In January of 2022 the Zoning Board of Appeals approved a special use request to allow for a drive-through facility for the planned Starbucks. Plans called for no indoor dining on the site, but there would be a walk-up window.

Over the years the 11,800-square-foot parcel at 3557 N. Long Ave. has been home to an auto body repair shop, a gas station and a hot dog restaurant. Currently the parcel is vacant.