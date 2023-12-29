Police have teens buy beer as part of undercover operation at NW Side businesses

Two liquor establishments in the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District recently were cited for allegedly selling or serving alcohol to a minor as part of an undercover operation, while a gas station was cited for having an expired grocery item for sale.

Officers, who were working with the Chicago Police Department’s vice control unit, arranged for an 18-year-old male to try to buy alcohol at about 4:15 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at the Maya One Food and Spirits store, 4138 N. Milwaukee Ave., according to police.

The teen entered the store carrying no identification and at no time during the sales transaction did the clerk reportedly ask for identification, police said. An officer was inside the store and saw the teen purchase a 24-ounce beer, police said.

A $20 bill, whose serial number was recorded, was used to purchase the beer, police said. The bill was returned to the officer, and the teen returned change to the cashier, police said.

All business licenses for the store were up to date, police said.

As part of another undercover operation, a 19-year-old female at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, entered the Brankos/Acapulco restaurant and bar, 5600 W. Belmont Ave., and reportedly was served a glass of beer without being asked for identification, police said.

The establishment has up-to-date licenses. The investigation was a joint mission with the Illinois Liquor Control Commission to determine if various liquor businesses are selling to minors, according to police.

Also, the Vice Control Licensing Section inspected at about 7:35 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, the Shell gas station and food store at 6747 W. Irving Park Road, and reportedly found a package of lunch meat with a Dec. 2, 2023, expiration date. Other packages of the same item also were found in the cooler, but they were not expired, police said.

Another citation was issued for selling individual packages of Peanut Butter Cups for 79 cents even though the packaging was marked “not labeled for retail sale.”