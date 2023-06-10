Portage Park man charged in connection with reported attempted carjacking in Mayfair at shopping center on Foster Ave.

A 21-year-old Portage Park man was charged this week in connection with the reported attempted carjacking of a woman at about 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the Edens Collection shopping center in the 4600 block of West Foster Avenue in Mayfair, according to Chicago police.

The 27-year-old woman reported that a man approached her vehicle and asked if he could use her cell phone, according to police. The woman reported that the man made two phone calls but both calls led to voicemail so the man asked her to text the number instead, which she did, police said.

The woman reported that she attempted to exit her vehicle and told the man he could wait with her at L.A. Fitness when the man allegedly pushed her back inside the vehicle, demanded the keys and threatened to kill her, according to police.

A shopping center security guard reported that he heard the woman scream and drove toward her vehicle, police said.

The guard reported that the man ran to the edge of the parking lot, debated jumping over the edge, then ran to the vehicle ramp and fled in an unknown direction, according to police.

The guard reported that a bystander told him the man allegedly had a sheathed knife but the woman reported that she never saw a knife, police said.

The suspect, who was identified by police as Juan Landeros of the 5700 block of West Dakin Street, was charged with aggravated attempted vehicular hijacking and aggravated unlawful restraint, police said.