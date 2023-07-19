Possible car wash eyed for former Vollmar Clay Products site at Touhy & Lehigh avenues in Edgebrook

by BRIAN NADIG

A possible car wash or other redevelopment could be coming to the former Vollmar Clay Products site at the southwest corner of Touhy and Lehigh avenues in the Edgebrook area.

The approximately 1.4-acre parcel, whose address is 5835 W. Touhy Ave. was sold last spring. Vollmar, which was founded in 1939, continues to operate at its sewer products facility in Lake Zurich.

Public records show that the parcel sold for $1.4 million to 5835 Holdings LLC, whose listed agent with the Illinois Secretary of State office matches the name of an individual who reportedly owns car washes in the Chicago area.

A representative for the buyer said that a car wash is being considered for the property, but a timetable for redeveloping the site is not clear.

The property is zoned C1-1, which allows for a variety of commercial uses, including car washes, auto supply stores and restaurants.

Most of the parcel fronts Lehigh, with homes located behind the property and a heating supplies business to the south. A Shell gas station and car wash at 5900 W. Touhy Ave. in Niles is located across from the former Vollmar property.

Alderman James Gardiner (45th) said on Monday that no one has approached his office with redevelopment plans for the parcel. The city Department of Buildings Web site does not list any pending construction permits for the property.