Racing car simulators, arcade gaming proposed for Gladstone Park site on Milwaukee Ave.
by BRIAN NADIG
A business that features racing car simulators and arcade gaming, including four rigs, is being proposed for a former cell phone store at 5546 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Skil Plaza.
The Zoning Board of Appeals at its Friday, May 17, meeting is scheduled to hold a public hearing on a request for a variation to establish a public place of amusement use within 125 feet of a residentially zoned district. The meeting will be held at 9 a.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall, 121 N. LaSalle St.
A public place of amendment license for the site cannot be issued without approval of the variation. Under the proposal there would be no entrance fee to the establishment
In addition, alcohol and tobacco use would not be allowed at the business, according to 45th Ward Alderman James Gardiner’s office. The applicant is JT Pawn LLC.
Also, at its April 19 meeting the zoning board approved a variation request to establish a public place of amusement use at The Garage Bar and Sandwiches, 6154 N. Milwaukee Ave.
The PPA license is being required because the establishment has an occupancy of more than 100. Smaller establishments do not have to have a PPA license as long as there is no admission charge, but places with occupancies of 100 or more must have a PPA license whether the entertainment is free or admission-restricted.
A PPA allows a variety of live entertainment, karaoke and DJ events.
