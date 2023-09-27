A new $335,000 state grant is aimed addressing issues of homelessness in Jefferson Park, Portage Park, Old Irving Park and other neighborhoods on Chicago’s Far Northwest Side, according to state Representative Lindsey LaPointe (D-19).

The grant will allow the Lutheran Social Services of Illinois to hire workers, including case outreach managers and housing locators, for its Portage Cragin Counseling Center.

“To best support our longtime homeless on the Far Northwest Side, we need a targeted local investment so people can get support in their own community versus referrals to far off neighborhoods.

“To have a shot at ending homelessness, we can’t overlook the Far Northwest Side where many neighbors struggle with access to mental health support, substance use disorder treatment and transitional housing.

“This new funding is a responsible investment to help local organizations connect with those in need,” said LaPointe, a former social worker who as state representative has worked with community groups to provide housing resources to the area’s homeless.

LaPointe added, “These new positions with LSSI will immediately boost our efforts to provide care and support for unhoused individuals, many of whom were born and raised in the area. I am grateful to Senator Rob Martwick for partnering to secure this investment.”

LSSI chief operating officer Ruth Jajko said, “LSSI hopes that through increased partnership and coordination, coupled with this solution-based funding, that those experiencing housing instability and homelessness in our community can be better served.

“We offer many of the services these individuals need, and have strong collaborations with other community social service providers, so we are confident we can connect people to the appropriate supports to assist them.

“LSSI seeks to serve the whole person, and our work here reflects this value.”

LaPointe is asking qualified residents to check out the open positions, including the Outreach Case Manager role that will provide outreach, engagement and case management services to unhoused individuals on the Northwest Side.

The position will include supportive counseling and collaboration with treatment providers. An online application link that includes additional information on the role can be found at https://jobs.jobvite.com/lssi/job/oDI7nfwz

Another available position, the Housing Locator role, will focus on securing relationships with local landlords and management companies, maintaining a list of housing options and developing a strong knowledge of area housing resources. Applications are being accepted online at https://www.lssi.org/careers/open-positions/?jobviteiframe=job%2FoMH7nfwH

An Outreach Case Manager – Team Lead position is also open, and can be found online at https://www.lssi.org/careers/open-positions/?jobviteiframe=job%2FoUJ7nfwR

“Our homeless service system has long been under-resourced, which is why this funding is an encouraging and needed step in the right direction,” LaPointe said. “Our office regularly engages with the grassroots groups and people working to combat homelessness in our area and is able to assist residents if they need help accessing services. Residents can contact us at Info@RepLaPointe.com or 773-647-1174.”