Resident returns gunfire as gunmen try to break into Maserati on Chicago’s NW Side

﻿An exchange of gunfire between a resident and suspected thieves was reported to have occurred at about 2:15 a.m. Thursday, March 7, in the 3800 block of North Oriole Avenue in the Dunning area, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 27-year-old resident reported that he was awaken by the sound of glass shattering when he looked outside and saw his girlfriend’s 2015 Maserati Ghibli being broken into, according to police.

He added that he then grabbed his handgun before walking to the front door and that without making verbal contact with the thieves one of them shot two to four times in his direction using a handgun with a green laser light attachment, police said.

The man told officers that in defense he fired about three shots before the men ran to a black Dodge Durango, police said. They reportedly fired two more shots toward the resident before fleeing in the Durango, police said.

A key programming tool was found near the Maserati, police said.

The resident has a firearm owner’s identification card, police said. Three spent shell casings from his gun were found, police said.

The three assailants were described as Black males and wearing black clothing, including a hooded sweatshirt on one of them and a ski mask on another, police said.