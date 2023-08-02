Resident robbed at gunpoint inside his garage on Ludlam in Jefferson Park-Forest Glen area; AR-15 rifle used in store robbery

A man reported that two men robbed him at gunpoint at about 3:55 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, while he was inside his garage in the 5400 block of North Ludlam Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that he heard something behind him and saw a gun pointed in his face when he turned, according to police. The man told police that he was then ordered to the ground and told that he would be shot if he did not comply, police said.

The gunmen reportedly took two televisions that were in the garage and searched the resident, taking his cell phone, which was later recovered after another resident found it a block away, police said. The assailants fled in a blue or purple Acura sport utility vehicle, police said.

The assailants were described as Black, in their 20s, 5-8 to 5-10 and weighing 140 to 160 pounds, with one of them wearing a black and white bandana on his face.

An employee at Kwik Mart, 5500 W. Montrose Ave., reported that two gunmen robbed the business at about midnight Saturday, July 29, stealing $250 in cash, about six bottles of Don Julio Tequila and his cell phone, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Surveillance footage showed a man holding an AR-15 multi-colored rifle and another with a black handgun inside the store, according to police.

The store clerk told police that he was ordered to raise his hands and turn over the money, police said. The assailants were seen fleeing on foot, police said.

One of the gunmen was described as Black, 5-8 to 5-10, weighing 150 pounds and wearing a black face mask, black pants and a blue “Simeon” yellow sweatshirt, while the other was described as Black, 5-6 to 5-8 and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

An employee of the Montrose Food and Liquor, 5615 W. Montrose Ave., reported that the business was robbed at gunpoint at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30, with $450 in cash from the store and the wallets of four people inside the store being stolen.

The worker told police that he was grabbed while doing inventory and dragged behind the counter and that he and others were ordered to the floor, according to police. While on the floor, each of them reportedly was struck in the back, presumably by the butt of the assailant’s gun, police said.

The assailant ordered those inside the store to wait 10 minutes before calling 911, police said. A nearby surveillance camera recorded footage of the assailant, police said.

The gunman was described as age 50, 5-9 and weighing 250 pounds.