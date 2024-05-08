Robberies reported in Portage Park; another Gladstone Park store robbed at gunpoint 

by BRIAN NADIG

Several robberies, including the beating of a 67-year-old man, were reported in Gladstone Park and Portage Park on Tuesday night or early Wednesday on Chicago’s Northwest Side in the 16th (Jefferson Park) District.

No arrests were made, and police are investigating that several of the incidents could be related to a string of robberies reported in several police districts.

A 67-year-old man reported that he was walking at about 5:10 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, in the 5000 block of West Irving Park Road when a male assailant struck him with a blunt object and stole his belongings, according to Chicago police. The man was transported in good condition to Illinois Masonic Hospital, police said

The assailant was described as Hispanic, 5-6 to 5-8 and 220 pounds, police said.

A 41-year-old woman reported that a man displayed a gun and demanded her belongings at about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, in the 4200 block of North Marmora Avenue, police said. The woman complied with the demands, and the assailant fled in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

A carjacking was reported at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, near Mason and Berteau avenues, police said. The stolen Nissan may have been used in other crimes and was later recovered near Ravenswood and Summerdale avenues, police said. The assailants were described as young Hispanic males wearing dark clothing and face coverings.

A 21-year-old man reported that he was inside his home when he saw three men exit a blue sedan and steal his Hyundai Sonata at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, in the 5400 block of West School Street, police said.

An employee at Community Food and Liquor, 5530 N. Milwaukee Ave., reported that three gunmen robbed the store at about 11:10 p.m.

Tuesday, May 7, police said.

The employee sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention, police said. The assailants fled south on Milwaukee Avenue with money from the store and personal belongings from the worker, police said.



Also in Gladstone Park last week, an employee at the Gladstone Food Mart, 5789 N. Milwaukee Ave., reported that gunmen stole about $500 during a robbery at about 11:15 p.m. Friday, May 3, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The clerk reported that a man pointed a gun at him and said, “Open the register or I’ll shoot you,” and that the assailant took cash from two registers, according to police.

The gunman also reportedly pointed his weapon toward a man who was playing a “video slot machine,” demanding his money and cell phone, police said. The man’s phone was later recovered, police said.

There were three reported assailants, who were described as displaying two guns, and one of them may not have entered the store, police said. All three wore gloves, police said.

The man who pointed the gun at the cashier was described as Black, 5-8 to 5-10, 170 pounds, age 20 to 25 and wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, gray gym shoes and a black ski mask, police said.

The other two assailants were described as age 20 to 25, around 5-8, 175 to 180 pounds and wearing black or gray gym shoes, police said.One wore a blue jacket with white horizontal stripes and the other wore a gray sweater and brown hooded sweatshirt, police said.