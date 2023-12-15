by BRIAN NADIG

After more than 40 years in business, the Mee Mah Chinese restaurant, 4032 W. Peterson Ave., in Sauganash closed on Sunday, Dec. 10.

The owners, Bill and Sandy Wong, are retiring, according to family members.

The sale of the property reportedly is pending. The approximately 10,000-square-foot parcel is zoned M1-1 for manufacturing, but a variety of other uses, including medical services and restaurants, also are permitted.

Benjamin Wong posted the following on Facebook about his parents’ decision:

“From the bottom of our hearts, the Wong family and the entire Mee Mah family want to thank you for the years we were able to serve you, get to know you, watch your children grow and be a part of your lives in so many ways.

“We want to express our deepest gratitude to all our customers who come from near and far and supported us through many generations.

“My parents’ decision to close was not made lightly and comes with mixed emotions as they reflect on the countless memories created within the Mee Mah walls.”

The restaurant served generations of local families.

“It was a great restaurant, best egg rolls in Chicago,” Kathleen Riordan said.