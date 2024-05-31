Second teen charged with Jefferson Park robbery in February
A second teen has been charged in connection with a robbery that occurred on Feb. 19 at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 5037 W. Lawrence Ave. in Jefferson Park, according to Chicago police.
A 15-year-old suspect was arrested on May 28 and charged with a felony count of robbery for allegedly stealing from a 27-year-old man inside the store, police said.
In March, another suspect was charged with robbery in connection with the incident, police said. That suspect was identified by police as Tyrese Green, age 18, of the 1200 block of South Austin Boulevard, Cicero, police said.
The number of reported robberies in the 16th (Jefferson Park) District this year through May 26 is 67, up 29 percent from the same period in 2023 and 43 percent from 2022, according to police.
