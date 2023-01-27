Shots fired at officers, carjacking at Sauganash Whole Foods, and more details on stabbing at apartment on Milwaukee Ave. reported in ‘Crime Watch’

MORE DETAILS have emerged about a stabbing reported at about 6:15 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at an apartment in the 4700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

A 35-year-old man was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital and treated for stab wounds to his chest, left hand and the back of his head in stable condition, according to police. Officers entered the apartment and found a man covered in blood, with a trail of blood on the floor as well as blood-covered knives and a machete and placed the man into custody, police said.

The man reported that he stabbed the 35-year-old man out of self-defense after the man allegedly attacked him and attempted to choke him, according to police.

The man reported that he and his girlfriend were walking home near Belmont and Central when they stopped at Community First Medical Center to use the washroom, according to police. The man reported that the couple met the 35-year-old man in the lobby and invited him to their apartment for drinks and so the 35-year-old man could take a shower, police said.

Later at the home, the man reported that he told the man he should take a shower and the man became enraged and began choking him, according to police.

The man reported that he stabbed the 35-year-old man “a couple of times,” and the 35-year-old man went to the washroom to examine his injuries, then returned and attempted to attack him again, so he stabbed the man again and called 9-1-1, according to police.

A doctor reported that the 35-year-old man had a history of violent outbursts and destruction of property at the hospital and a name check revealed a current warrant for his arrest, police said.

Charges will not be pursued due to refusal to sign complaints, according to police.

A MAN REPORTED that he and his wife were carjacked in the parking lot of Whole Foods, 6020 N. Cicero Ave., between 9:25 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 45-year-old man reported that he was parked in the lot when a blue sedan with tinted windows drove next to his vehicle and the driver exited, pointed a handgun with a laser attachment at him and told them to get out of their black 2017 Audi Q7, according to police.

The man reported that he left his cell phone when he exited the vehicle and watched as the man with the gun and another occupant of the sedan fled north on Cicero in their vehicle and they went inside the store to call 911, police said.

The man was described as Black and 5-8 to 5-10, and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a black ski mask.

SHOTS were fired at police officers at about 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the 5400 block of West Sunnyside Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department Office of News Affairs.

Officers saw a black Audi SUV matching a description from an earlier shooting incident driving west on Sunnyside, according to police.

As officers approached they heard multiple gunshots from the offending vehicle and the vehicle continued westbound. Officers did not return gun fire and they were not injured, police said.

In the earlier incident, an off-duty officer reported that shots were fired at his car at about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the 3500 block of West Foster Avenue, according to police.

The man reported that he was driving north in the 5100 block of Pulaski Road when he saw a dark-colored Audi sport utility vehicle behind him and he turned east onto Foster, according to police.

The man reported that the Audi followed him and an occupant of the vehicle fired several shots at his vehicle, which struck his trunk once, according to police.

Three occupants of the vehicle were described as male, White/Hispanic and age 20 to 30. The shooter was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black ski mask.

SHOTS were fired at about 4:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in the 4900 block of West Warwick Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The caller reported that an occupant of a black BMW sport utility vehicle fired shots at another vehicle, according to police. Officers recovered 10 spent shell casings from the street, police said.

A WOMAN reported that a glass door of her apartment in the 6400 block of West Devon Avenue was damaged by bullets at about 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The 94-year-old woman reported that the glass door shattered but she was not injured, according to police. Officers observed a bullet hole in the wall of her apartment, police said. One witness reported that he saw a man running away with what he thought was a green laser pen after the shots were fired, according to police.

Another witness reported that a white Dodge Durango fled in an unknown direction after the shots were fired, police said.

The shooter was described by witnesses as 5-6 and 300 pounds, and wearing a black parka jacket.

A MAN REPORTED that his home in the 6700 block of North Ionia Avenue was burglarized between noon Friday, Jan. 13, and about 2:50 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The man reported that when he returned home he discovered that his front door was forced open and $1,500 in cash and his wife’s jewelry box, which contained several pieces of jewelry valued between $5,000 to $10,000 were missing, according to police.

A WOMAN reported that the garage of her home in the 6300 block of North Caldwell Avenue was burglarized at about 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The woman provided surveillance footage that showed a younger man damaged the side garage door lock, then disconnected the security camera, but the camera continued recording for several minutes, according to police. The footage showed the man took two cordless drills valued at $500 then fled, police said.

The man was described as White, wearing a gray jacket with black leather elbow patches, a white hooded sweatshirt with the word “Savage” in black letters on the hood and a gray backpack.

AN EMPLOYEE of the City of Chicago Department of Water Management reported thefts from several department vehicles at about 4:35 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, parked in a storage lot at 4825 W. Lawrence Ave., according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The employee reported that the window of his city vehicle was shattered and both a tablet and cell phone were missing, according to police. Officers discovered that another vehicle in the lot had a damaged passenger side mirror, police said.

A COUPLE reported that their home in the 5200 block of North Long Avenue was burglarized at about 6:55 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The couple reported that when they returned home they discovered the doors were forced open and the home was ransacked, according to police.

A neighbor provided surveillance footage that showed a silver vehicle stopped in front of their home and a man came to their front door but did not enter, police said. Footage showed the man later exited from the home with a small bag and fled to the silver vehicle, which was parked across the street from the home, according to police. The couple reported that several pieces of jewelry with an unlisted value were missing, police said.

The man was only described as wearing a puffy jacket.

AN EMPLOYEE of the Auto Zone store, 5374 N. Milwaukee Ave., reported that the business was burglarized at about 5:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Officers responded to an alarm and discovered that the front glass door was shattered, according to police. The employee reported that items valued between $1,000 to $2,000 were missing, police said.

A EMPLOYEE of the Convenient Food Mart, 5530 N. Milwaukee Ave., reported that the business was burglarized at about 5:35 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

Officers responded to an alarm and discovered that the front window was shattered, according to police.

The employee reported that 76 bottles of liquor valued at $7,275.24 were missing, police said.

The employee reported that there was a new surveillance system and that he would provide footage after he was able to access it, according to police.

A MAN REPORTED that he was threatened with a gun during an apparent carjacking attempt at about 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in the 5800 block of North Spaulding Avenue, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The 20-year-old man reported that he was in his vehicle when two men approached and one of them went to the driver side window, tapped on the window with a black handgun then pointed it at him, police said.

The man reported that he reached for his pocket to pull out his cell phone to call for help when the men fled, according to police.

The man reported that the man who pointed the gun fled south on Spaulding, then east on Ardmore Avenue, while the other man fled north on Spaulding, police said. No injuries were reported, according to police.

The two men were only described as Black and age 20 to 30, and wearing dark-colored hooded sweatshirts and black face masks.

A MAN WAS shot at about 11:55 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, in the 2900 block of West Irving Park Road, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

Officers met the man at Quick Shop Liquor Store, 2901 W. Irving Park Road, and discovered he was shot in the upper left side of his chest and left arm, according to police. The 29-year-old man reported that he and his cousin were walking south on Francisco Avenue, and when they crossed Irving Park he heard a shot fired and felt pain in his chest, police said. The man reported that he went into the liquor store and asked the clerk to call 911, according to police. The man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition, police said.

Two witnesses reported that the shooter fled west on the north side of Irving Park Road to a gangway in the 2900 block of Irving Park, according to police.

The shooter was only described as male and Black, wearing a turquoise jacket and black pants.

A MAN WAS arrested in the 3600 block of West Lawrence Avenue after he allegedly pointed a gun at several people at about 1:35 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

Officers responded to a call of a person in a white Audi pointing a handgun near the intersection of Kimball and Lawrence avenues, according to police. As they arrived, a second incident was reported near the intersection of Saint Louis and Lawrence avenues, police said.

Officers stopped the car and asked three occupants to exit the Audi and if there were any weapons in the vehicle, to which one passenger said there was a gun in the glove box and provided his FOID card, police said. Officers recovered an unloaded handgun from the glove box as well as a magazine containing an unknown amount of live rounds and verified that the man’s FOID card was active and clear, according to police. A 29-year-old woman reported that the man rolled down the rear passenger window, pointed the gun at her and said, “Get out of my neighborhood,” police said.

The man was placed into custody on signed complaints, according to police.

The suspect was identified by police as Aaron Garcia, age 21, of the 4700 block of North Lawndale Avenue.

A WOMAN reported that her home in the 5700 block of North Kerbs Avenue was burglarized between 5:30 p.m. and about 11:40 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The woman reported that when she returned home she discovered that the side door was forced open, the bedrooms were ransacked and several pieces of jewelry valued at $300 were missing, according to police.

AN OLD IRVING man reported at about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, that he was the victim of a check washing scam, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The 80-year-old man reported that he mailed a check for a utility bill in the amount of $50.92 on Dec. 3, 2022, but when he checked his account statement, he discovered the amount had been changed to $2,500 and the payee was changed to a man’s name that he did not recognize, according to police.

AN ALBANY PARK man reported at about 2:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, that two checks were stolen from a new checkbook that he ordered before they arrived at his home, and someone forged and deposited them, according to 17th (Albany Park) District police.

The 83-year-old man reported that he ordered two new checkbooks from his bank and when they arrived, two checks were missing, according to police.

The man reported that when he checked with his bank, they told him the checks had already been cashed for $800 each, then cleared his account, police said. The man reported that an employee of his bank advised him to file a police report so the bank could investigate, according to police.