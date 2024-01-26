by BRIAN NADIG

﻿Stefani’s Bottega Italiana, a new quick-service eatery and pasta lab, will open Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 6075 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Gladstone Park on Chicago’s Northwest Side.

Alderman Samantha Nugent (39th) and the Gladstone Park Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Tuesday, and the Italian shop officially opens for business at 11 a.m.

The pasta lab will feature authentic pasta dishes, Roman pizza and Italian (schiacciata) sandwiches, as well as take-home items like fresh handmade and housemade pasta and specialty Italian-imported groceries.

"Stefani’s Bottega Italiana lays the groundwork for the new age of what Stefani Group can offer and is our tribute to the local community by providing the freshest options straight from Italy,” Stefani Restaurant Group managing partner Anthony Stefani said. “From the moment guests walk in, they will see a peek into our pasta lab with vintage Italian pasta machines and display counter which will showcase all the pizzas, pastas and sandwiches.”

Led by award-winning Michelin Star Executive Chef Vincenzo Vottero, the bottega will feature his made-from-scratch specialties. Vottero recently made his journey to Chicago from Bologna, Italy, to join the Stefani Restaurant Group as its culinary director.

The bottega’s pasta lab will also provide fresh pastas for all Stefani Group concepts across Chicagoland.

Gladstone Park is in between the group’s city and suburban restaurants, making the neighborhood an ideal location for the bottega, according to the Stefani Group.

Diners at the botegga will find a mix of rotating seasonal items, pastas of the day and Italian staples, including Vottero’s handmade tortellini that won him “Best Tortellini in Italy” at the Festival Del Tortellino in Bologna.

Other dishes include Tortelloni di Ricotta, stuffed with ricotta, garlic, parmigiano reggiano, butter and sage; Lasagne Verdi Bolognese, seven layers of green spinach-infused lasagna noodles with a rich, meaty Bolognese ragu sauce, as well as authentic Roman style pizza and schiacciata sandwiches, both showcasing a crispy yet airy crust achieved through a 48-72 hour dough rising process.

Italian wines and beers also will be offered to complement the culinary experience.

The restaurant, with a parking lot accessible from Milwaukee Avenue or Elston Avenue, will be open for lunch and dinner, Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., with Friday and Saturday closing at 9 p.m. Over the years the site has been home to several restaurants, including Vincent’s North and N.O.K.

For additional information, visit www.stefanisbottega.com

The story of Stefani Restaurant Group began in Chicago in 1980 when Phil and his Uncle Lino opened their flagship restaurant, Stefani’s, in Lincoln Park. Since then the company has opened many other restaurants, serving multiple generations of Chicagoans.

More information is available at www.stefanirestaurants.com