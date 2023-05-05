Suspect charged with stabbing of homeless man at Jefferson Park CTA Terminal

A man has been charged in connection with the reported April 14 stabbing and attempted armed robbery of a 71-year-old homeless man at the Jefferson Park CTA Terminal, 4917 N. Milwaukee Ave., according to Chicago police.

The suspect, who was described by police as someone known to live or hang out around the terminal, was taken into custody at about 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at the terminal after mass transit officers recognized him, according to police.

A photo of the man suspected in the April 14 attack had been shown to officers who patrol the terminal, police said.

The man who was stabbed had picked the photo out of a lineup, police said. He suffered three puncture wounds in his lower left leg and spent several days recovering in a hospital following the April 14 incident, police said.

The suspect, who was identified by police as Easton L. Kirkpatrick, age 32, was charged with attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon, police said.