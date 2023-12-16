by BRIAN NADIG

Three Chicago men were arrested and several weapons, including a reported machine gun, allegedly were found in their vehicle following a high-speed chase that started in Oak Brook and ended near Higgins and Nagle avenues in the Jefferson Park area at about 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13.

At the time of his arrest one of the suspects allegedly was wearing a necklace, valued at about $90,000, that is believed to be connected to a reported armed robbery in New York, according to Oak Brook police. The robbery may be linked to a jewelry store popular with celebrities, according to published reports.

Officers began surveillance on a blue Dodge after police received information that the vehicle could be connected to a man being investigated for possible involvement in the robbery, police said. At the time the Dodge was at a shopping center when it was seen driving away at a high rate of speed, making several illegal maneuvers, police said.

Officers from multiple police departments became involved in the pursuit as well as a Chicago Police Department helicopter.

The suspects stopped their vehicle and exited in the 6400 block of West Higgins Avenue, police said.

Officers searched the area, including the 5200 and 5300 blocks of North Natchez Avenue, and the suspects were taken into custody a short time later, police said. There were reports that police dogs and a surveillance drone assisted with the search.

When searching the vehicle, officers reportedly found a loaded Glock 29 with a laser, an extended magazine and a switch that converts the weapon into a fully automatic machine gun and a loaded Glock 19 with a 50-round drum magazine and a defaced serial number, according to police and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office.

The state’s attorney’s office identified the suspects as Jeremiah Dawson, age 21, of the 6400 block of South Richmond Street, Isaiah Dukes, age 26 of the 8500 block of Kingston Avenue, and Travon Garland, age 19 of the 8000 block of South Paulina Street.

The state’s attorney’s office listed the charges as the following:

“Dawson is charged with one count of Armed Habitual Criminal (Class X Felony), one count of Possession of a Loaded Machine Gun (Class X Felony) Unlawful Possession of a Weapon or Ammunition by a Felon (Class 3 Felony) and one count of Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number (Class 3 Felony).

“Dukes is charged with one count of Possession of a Loaded Machine Gun (Class X Felony), one count of Theft of Stolen Goods Exceeding $10,000 but not More Than $100,000 (Class 2 Felony) and one count of Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number (Class 3 Felony).

“Garland is charged with one count of Possession of a Loaded Machine Gun (Class X Felony), Unlawful Possession of a Weapon or Ammunition by a Felon (Class 3 Felony) and one count of Possession of a Firearm with a Defaced Serial Number (Class 3 Felony).”

Judge Joshua Dieden granted the state’s motion to deny pre-trial release for the suspects, according to DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin and Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis.

The next court appearance for the suspects is scheduled for Monday. Jan. 8, for arraignment in front of Judge Margaret O’Connell, according to the state’s attorney’s office.

“Public safety is a collaborative effort and the successful apprehension of the defendants in this case is a result of multiple law enforcement agencies working together to ensure the safety of our residents,” Berlin said.

Berlin added, “The allegations that these men, none of whom were legally allowed to own a firearm, were heavily armed and led authorities on a high-speed chase during rush hour in the middle of the holiday shopping season are simply outrageous. The apprehension of these defendants sends the message that in DuPage County we will use every tool at our disposal, including the use of a helicopter, to keep our communities, retail establishments and streets safe.”

“Our efforts in keeping Oak Brook safe through technology, collaboration and pro-active policing were on full display as illustrated by this arrest removing three dangerous and heavily armed felons from the streets,” Strockis said. “The use of covert vehicles, effective tactics, technology, drones and air support made these arrests possible. I could not be prouder of the state of readiness in which our department operates and I’m thankful for our partnerships with our law enforcement community.

“I’d like to specifically thank the Hinsdale, Villa Park, Bensenville, Burr Ridge and Chicago Police Departments as well as the Illinois State Police for their assistance on this case and continued assistance on many others.”