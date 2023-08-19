by BRIAN NADIG

A 16-year-old male, who was taken into custody on Aug. 16 following a car chase, is being investigated for possible involvement in reported robberies and an aggravated assault incident on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

Illinois State Police reportedly attempted to pull over the vehicle, described as a Hyundai Tucson, because it matched a reported stolen vehicle that was suspected of being used in recent robberies, police said. State police followed the vehicle for about 15 minutes, as it traveled at a high rate of speed, police said.

The suspect eventually was taken into custody at around midnight near North and Cicero avenues after the vehicle came to a stop. At one point during the pursuit, officers placed stop sticks, which puncture tires, on the roadway.

There was another occupant in the vehicle, but it is not clear if that individual has been charged.

The suspect is facing several charges, including possession of a stolen motor vehicle and fleeing police, and is being held in a juvenile detention center, according to police.

Several incidents in the 16th (Jefferson Park) District are being investigated in connection with the case, police said.

One of the incidents under investigation was reported to have occurred at about 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, in the 3900 block of North Lockwood Avenue in the Portage Park area, police said. A man reported that an assailant pointed a gun at him before he entered a vehicle and drove away, police said. The man injured his foot while trying to flee from the gunman, police said.