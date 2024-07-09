Teen beaten, hit by vehicle on Gregory St. in Oriole Park; his lungs reportedly punctured
by BRIAN NADIG
A verbal altercation reportedly led to a 16-year-old male being beaten and then struck by a vehicle, resulting in the teen suffering a broken jaw, punctured lungs and other injuries at about 11:40 p.m. Friday, July 5, in the 7300 block of West Gregory Street in Oriole Park, according to Chicago police.
The teen was transported initially in critical but stable condition to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, and he is now recovering and has been in contact with Area 5 detectives, police said.
The altercation involved four teenagers, who live on the Northwest Side and in Norridge, according to police. The teens also know each other and arrived on the scene together, police said.
A woman reported that she saw a white Acura sport utility vehicle with all four doors and trunk open and that several individuals were making physical contact with another teen while he was on the ground and that at some point the vehicle struck the teen who was on the ground, police said.
In addition, responding officers found a knife at the scene, police said.
The teens involved in the incident have been identified, and the circumstances that sparked the altercation are under investigation, police said.
Police have initially classified the incident as a hit-and-run accident with a serious injury and as an aggravated battery. Detectives are seeking surveillance footage of the incident.
No charges in connection with the incident were filed as of early this week.
Alderman Anthony Napolitano (41st) on July 8 posted an update regarding the incident, with police stating that more details cannot be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.
