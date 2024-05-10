Teen faces aggravated criminal sexual assault charge after woman attacked on CTA Blue Line near Addison St.
A 17–year-old male was charged in connection with a reported sexual assault at about 12 a.m. Monday, April 29, on the CTA Blue Line near West Addison Street, according to Chicago police and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office.
The suspect was on a northbound train when he allegedly choked a 38-year-old woman and assaulted her, according to police.
The suspect was taken into custody after the attack, and the woman was transported to Community First Medical Center, police said.
The suspect, who was identified by the state’s attorney’s office as Tyshawn Robinson, was charged as an adult with aggravated criminal sexual assault/bodily harm, according to police and the state’s attorney’s office. The suspect is being detained, and his next court date is scheduled for Tuesday, May 28, the office said.
