Teens arrested for stolen car on Higgins in Jefferson Park; vehicle thefts up 103 percent in 16th District compared to 2022

by BRIAN NADIG

A 14-year-old who has been arrested about 10 times and a 15-year-old recently were arrested in connection with the theft of a parked car between 8 a.m. and 4:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, in the 5500 block of West Higgins Avenue, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

An Edgebrook resident reported that he parked his 2017 Hyundai on Higgins near the Jefferson Park Transit Station, 4917 N. Milwaukee Ave., and took the train to work and that his car was gone when he returned, police said. The number of reported vehicle thefts in the 16th District this year is 659 compared to 325 during the same period in 2022, a 103-percent increase.

The two suspects were arrested on Oct. 12 in the 1300 block of North Christiana Avenue after officers noticed one of them driving in the Hyundai, which had a rear passenger window broken, a possible indication the vehicle could have been stolen, police said.

The officers were patrolling a high-crime gang conflict area near 13th Street and Homan Avenue when they first saw the Hyundai and recognized the driver due to previous interactions, police said.

Officers reported losing sight of the car but a short time later saw the two suspects walking and apprehended them following a foot chase, police said. Two other individuals seen walking with the suspects were not caught, police said.

The steering column of the Hyundai had been peeled, police said.

Following an investigation the 14-year-old was charged with the armed robbery of a 46-year-old man on Wednesday, Oct. 4, in the 1200 block of West Grand Avenue in addition to possession of a stolen motor vehicle in the Oct. 12 incident, police said.

The 15-year-old was assigned a court date for a charge of criminal trespass to a vehicle and released to a parent, police said.