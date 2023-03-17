Tenants could start moving into 10-story Clarendale Six Corners senior living complex this summer

by BRIAN NADIG

The first residents of the Clarendale Six Corners senior living complex at 4747 W. Irving Park Road could move into the 10-story building as early as June, according to a company official.

The building, which is for those age 62 and over, will have 114 independent living apartments, 98 assisted living units and 44 memory care units.

Tenants have been found for about 70 percent of the Independent living units, while the assisted and memory care units are expected to start filling up after the building opens, said Michele Mangrum, director of sales and marketing for the building.

Monthly rents, which include a meal plan, start at $3,295 for the independent units, $6,195 for the assisted living units and $7,695 for the memory care units, Mangrum said.

Among the included amenities are 24-hour concierge and security, cable television and WiFi access, and a fitness studio. There also will be an on-site salon, pub and bistro.

In addition, more than 800 people have signed up to be notified when applications will be accepted for the building’s 11 affordable housing units, whose rents are expected to range from $1,173 to $1,407.

The affordable units will be available for single households with an annual income of no more than $43,800 and $50,040 for couples.

The project also will include several businesses on the ground floor, and an Aldi grocery store is planed for an adjacent lot.

For more leasing information, call 872-250-1300 or visit www.clarendalesixcorners.com A sales center is located at 4004 N. Cicero Ave.

In other news, revisions continue on the planned redevelopment of the former Peoples Gas site at 3955 N. Kilpatrick Ave., with more residential units and new retail tenants in the works. A previous proposal called for about 110 apartments, but some residents have called for more living units on the site.