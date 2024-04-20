Tributes to Tom Petty, Foo Fighters, Boston, Styx, Led Zeppelin coming to Windy City Hot Dog Fest at Six Corners
by BRIAN NADIG
Tributes to rock legends Tom Petty, Led Zeppelin, Foo Fighters, Boston and Styx, along with an array of food vendors, highlight this year’s “Windy City Hot Dog Fest” at Six Corners on Chicago’s Northwest Side on Saturday and Sunday, June 1 and 2.
The festival, sponsored by the Six Corners Chamber of Commerce, will be held from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the 4000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue in the Portage Park neighborhood. Plans call for a hot dog eating contest, a “top dog” parade and a community stage.
The hot dog vendors will include Byron’s Hot Dogs, Chicago Doghouse, Cicco Beef, Frannies, Tikka Masala Dogs, Lola’s Coney Island, Lee Concessions.
On Saturday, the main stage performers are School of Rock at 12:30 p.m., Too Fighters at 2 p.m., Perry Union at 6 p.m. and Kashmir at 8 p.m.
Sunday’s lineup is Mariachi Los Palmeros at 12:30 p.m., Largemouth Band at 2 p.m., Jack Tripper at 3:30 p.m., Soul Sacrifice at 5:30 p.m. and Bostyxx at 8 p.m.
For vendor and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.chicagoevents.com Or call 773-584-6633
