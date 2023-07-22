by BRIAN NADIG

Portage Park residents Jackie and Julio Murga couldn’t find an indoor children’s playground close to their home, so they opened their own.

“We decided if we need it, someone else needs it,” said Jackie Murga, who owns Uppie Yuppy along with her husband Julio, sister Jennifer Aguilar and mother Anna Aguilar.

It is located at 4835 W. Irving Park Road, and its grand opening, including a ribbon-cutting with the Portage Park Chamber of Commerce, is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, with the first 50 customers receiving a special gift.

As for the name of the indoor playground, it stems from a balloon game which the owners’ children enjoy watching on the Disney animated show “Bluey.”

Uppie Yuppy’s summer hours will be from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week. Admission is $12.50 per child (parents are free), with discounts for families with multiple children. Monthly passes also are available.

The playground will include a variety of inflatables and custom-made play areas, a projector with 100 interactive video games, a microphone and a mini-movie theater along with a designated play area for smaller children.

The playground is intended for those age 12 months to 12 years old, and parents or guardians must remain on premises with their children.

Bacci Pizza and an array of snacks will be available, and party rentals are an option.

There also will be a lounge for nursing and changing diapers.

For more information, send a message to uppieyuppyinc@gmail.com