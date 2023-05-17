Windy City Hot Dog Fest returns to Milwaukee Ave. at Six Corners on June 3-4

The second annual “Windy City Hot Dog Fest” will be held from noon to 10 p.m, Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4, in the 4000 block of North Milwaukee Avenue.

On Saturday, the entertainment includes Mariachi Los Viajeros at 12:30 p.m., the Gingers at 2 p.m., My Metal Heart at 4 p.m., Viceroy at 6 p.m. and heavy metal tribute band Heaven and Hell at 8 p.m.

On Sunday, the entertainment includes Mariachi Los Viajeros at 12:30 p.m., The 77 Solution at 2 p.m., Judas Beast at 4 p.m., Lounge Puppets at 6 p.m. and the Led Zeppelin tribute band Kashmir at 8 p.m.

There also will be a community stage featuring several blues performers, including Paul Kaye, Scott Grube and Rob Moore.

The hot dog venders include Bo’s Concessions, Byron’s Hot Dogs, Chicago Doghouse, Carnitas Roldan, Lee Concessions, Lola’s Coney Island, Super Pollo, Taqueria la Ciudad and Tikka Masala Dogs. Several of these vendors will be offering a cultural twist to this American classic.

A hot dog eating contest also is planned.

The festival is being held in partnership with the Six Corners Chamber of Commerce.

For more information about the festival, including vendor and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.chicagoevents.com