Woman beaten, robbed at gunpoint near Lawrence & Lotus avenues in Jefferson Park

by BRIAN NADIG

﻿A 35-year-old woman reported that she was robbed at gunpoint at about 4:05 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29, in the 5400 block of West Lawrence Avenue and that after the assailants fled, they returned, pointing guns toward the temples of her head and demanding a security code for her phone, according to 16th (Jefferson Park) District police.

The woman reported that she was walking toward the Jefferson Park CTA Terminal, 4917 N. Milwaukee Ave., when three armed assailants exited a black or brown sedan, with one of them immediately using the butt of his gun to strike her twice in the back of the head, according to police.

She reported that the man who hit her said, “Give me everything, your coat, cell, money credit cards, turn around, don’t look at us,” according to police. She added that she could hear all three men laughing as they were robbing her, police said.

The men then drove away, but after a block the sedan reportedly made a u-turn and the gunmen returned, police said.

The men exited the sedan and two of them pointed the barrel of their gun at the women’s temples, demanding that she enter her code into the phone, police said. They then drove away again, police said.

The woman reported that shortly after the incident an CTA bus stopped on Lawrence, but it pulled away before she could board, police said.

The woman was later transported via ambulance to Ascension Resurrection Medical Center for treatment of her injuries, police said.

The men were described as 5-4 to 5-10, 100 to 140 pounds and wearing black-hooded sweatshirts, police said. No other details were available.

The incident occurred in front of Jefferson Memorial Park. There is a police observation device camera along that stretch of Lawrence.