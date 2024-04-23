Youths robbed at gunpoint while playing basketball in Jefferson Park alley on Chicago’s NW Side

A group of four 12- and 13-year-old males reported being robbed at gunpoint while they were playing basketball at about 5:05 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, in an alley in the 5900 block of West Leland Avenue in Jefferson Park, according to Chicago police.

A black 2016 Hyundai Elantra reportedly pulled up in the alley and a man displaying a black handgun with a blue laser exited the vehicle and demanded their belongings, according to police.

One of the youths told police that they also were forced to give the passcodes to the cell phones that were stolen, police said.

One of the youths provided the license plate number of the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, police said.

Police were able to track the location of the car via the tracking devices in the phones. No additional details on the investigation were available.

The man with the gun was described as Black, 6-3 to 6-4 and wearing a white construction helmet, black sunglasses, prescription glasses, a blue CTA vest and black pants, police said.

The male driver was described as White Hispanic, 5-5 and wearing a black ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and red and black checkered pajama-style plants, police said.

A male passenger was described as White Hispanic and wearing a white hard hat and a blue CTA vest.